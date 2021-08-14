Pilgrimage: NCPC boss urges ceaseless prayer for Nigeria

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has charged Christians on pilgrimage to Jordan not to relent in prayers for Nigeria.



According to Pam, such intercessions had helped the country in overcoming numerous challenges in the past.



Pam gave the charge on Saturday, in Jordan, while addressing Christians on pilgrimage to Jordan.



He said that continuous prayers over the years had helped the country overcome numerous challenges, indicating that the visits to the Holy Land had yielded positive results.



The Executive Secretary urged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s unity, socioeconomic development and sustenance of democracy.



The NCPC Boss described pilgrimage as a sacred period for prayers and devotion.



“It is in the light of the holiness of the Holy pilgrimage that we should not hesitate in offering prayers for guidance for our leaders.”



He urged the pilgrims to see the exercise as a divine call to the service of God and humanity and to be good representatives of Nigeria.



“We, as patriotic citizens and Christians from Nigeria, should specifically offer prayers for workable solutions to the socioeconomic and security challenges confronting the nation.



“Surely, this is one sacred period where prayers of the righteous are promptly accepted and granted,” he said.



Pam urged the pilgrims to imbibe exemplary leadership style of Jesus Christ as epitomised in humility, honesty and integrity.



“This is just few of the sterling qualities that endeared Him to His followers during and after His journeys on earth,’’ he said.



Pam urged the pilgrims to reflect on their pilgrimage and rededicate themselves to the service of God and humanity.



“We have to reflect on our past mistakes and sins and seek for forgiveness for us to become righteous.



“This is the only way we can be able to intercede on behalf of the leaders through prayers, to solve our challenges,” he said.



The NCPC boss also charged the pilgrims to be dedicated to their spiritual services and engage less on social media.



Pam also harped on the need for Nigerians to look out for one another as their brothers’ keepers.



According to him, the current socioeconomic situation is not about being a Christian or a Muslim or Yoruba or Igbo or Hausa but a Nigerian citizen.



“This is the only way we can collectively tackle the numerous challenges confronting our country,” he said.



Also speaking, Executive Secretary, Plateau Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Fr. George Gurap, urged the pilgrims to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocol stipulated by the Jordanian Government to avoid being infected.



Gurap also urged the pilgrims to pray for the economic growth and prosperity of the people of Nigeria at large.(NAN)

