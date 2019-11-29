P&ID: Nigeria secures variation of UK court order



The Federal Government of Nigeria has on Thursday 28th November

succeeded in securing variation of the UK court order from cash

payment of $200m security to issuing bank guarantee of the same

amount.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami made this known in a statement issued by the Special Assistant

Media and Public Relation of the office, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and

made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday 29th November, 2019.

According to the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Federal

Government appealed against the payment of $200m security component

which was a condition for stay of execution of the judgment.

The Court granted the Federal Government’s request for variation of

terms of the order seeking to provide bank guarantee in place of

direct deposit.

“Our application for variation of the order was allowed and we are as

a result not making cash deposit but posting a bank guarantee,” the

Minister has said.

We remain in control of our funds by the act of acceptance of the guarantee.

The Government is not paying the $ 200m cash but positing a bank

guarantee by the variation of the order.

“The advantage of the variation in the judgment from direct deposition

of cash to posting of bank guarantee is that the money and its control

resides in the Federal Government unlike when otherwise”.

“The success recorded so far in relation to the $200m security

deposit is that the amount of money remains in our custody, and we are

simply providing a document. It is only when our case did not success,

which we never anticipate, then the court can order the withdrawal the

amount as stated in bank guarantee”.

Malami said the Federal Government requested the change in the method of

paying the security deposit because it believes that the entire

contract will be quashed on the basis of fraud.

The Minister reiterated commitment to vigorously pursue the case

aiming at seeking to set aside the award of $9.6b and get the entire

contract quashed.

