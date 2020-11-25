P&ID, extradition of treasury looters: EFCC seeks Interpol’s support

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has sought the assistance of the International Police Organisation (Interpol), on the extradition of Nigerian treasury looters and cybercrime suspects, hibernating abroad as well as the fleeing officials of Process and Industrial Developments Nigeria Limited (P&ID).

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mohammad Umar Abba, made the appeal on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 when a delegation of the National Central Bureau of Interpol Nigeria, led by Garba Baba Umar, a commissioner of police, came on a courtesy visit to EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

Abba disclosed that the Commission needed the support of the Interpol in the extradition of some fugitive looters, who are taking refuge in some West Africa countries, particularly Ghana and Senegal, noting that with Interpol’s support, corrupt elements that fled the country could be forced back home to face justice.

“We most graciously need your intervention and assistance, so that we can get enough information that could lead to the extradition of some of our suspects,” Abba said

He specifically solicited for Interpol’s intervention in the arrest of fleeing officials of Process and Industrial Developments Nigeria Limited (P&ID).

“There are two suspects being investigated in regards to the P&ID case, they are Italians who are also on the run from the country. The information we have is that they are currently in Italy, we want the assistance of the Interpol in this regard, especially for information that could lead to their extradition,” Abba stated.

The EFCC boss expressed delight over the long-standing robust collaboration between the Commission and Interpol, noting that the EFCC has earned positive outcomes from the collaboration.

In his remarks, the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Garba Umar assured the Commission that the Interpol was on the same page with the EFCC on the P&ID case and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that justice is served on all in the matter.

“You are aware that we are working hand-in-hand with you and we are the catalyst that aided the EFCC in making sure the P&ID case was a success and so, we are looking forward to seeing that this partnership goes a long way.There are a lot of things that we can share and be beneficial to each other, so that is why we are looking forward to having this robust relationship and enhancing policing in Nigeria, Umar said.