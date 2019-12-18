P&ID: Court orders arrest of British national, Adam Quinn

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 granted the prayer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for a warrant of arrest against Adam Quinn, a British national.

Quinn, a director at Goidel Resources Limited, who is presently at large is wanted by the EFCC to face multiple charges of money laundering in the country. His name has featured in counts one, two, four, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 to 31 in an amended charge, filed against James Richard Nolan, another British national on November 20, 2019.

Nolan and Quinn, who both are directors in Goidel Resources Limited-a Designated Non-Financial Institution (“DNFI”) and ICIL Limited-are facing a 16-count money laundering charge in a matter that is related to the Process and Industrial Development, P&ID gas processing and utilization contract scam, in which the EFCC has already secured the liquidation of the company and conviction of some of its management staff.

At the resumed trial of Nolan, today, prosecuting counsel, E.E. Iheanacho, informed the court that the prosecution’s first witness was in court, and that the prosecution was prepared “subject to the convenience of the court”, to present the witness.

Iheanacho further brought before the court, a motion ex parte, dated December 16, 2019 praying the court for a warrant for the arrest of Quinn.

“We move in terms of the court and urge the court to grant our application and issue a warrant of arrest on Adam Quinn,” he said, adding that the prosecution was ready to proceed with extradition process in the matter.

Justice Abang, who granted the application held that: “The application ex parte just argued by the prosecution before now, deserves to succeed, to enable the prosecution that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence extradition proceeding against Adam Qiunn.

“Therefore, it is thereby ordered as prayed in line with the reliefs endorsed on the motion paper dated 16th December 2019.

“An order is hereby made to issue warrant of arrest for purpose of arresting Adam Qiunn, the person whose name appeared severally in some of the counts in the amended charge, dated 20th November 2019, to enable the Federal Government of Nigeria commence extradition process to bring Adam Qiunn to Nigeria to answer questions regarding his alleged involvement in some of the counts in the amended charge, dated 20 November, 2019.”

He adjourned the matter until January 20 and 21, 2020 for further cross-examination of the first prosecution witness.