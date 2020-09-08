P&ID: APC Governors commend FG over UK court victory

The Progressive Governors Forum, PGF has commended the Federal Government over the victory in the P&ID case in a UK court.

The APC governors made their position known in a statement after an emergency teleconference meeting on Sunday, September 6, 2020 .

A statement signed by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, PGF who is also governor of Kebbi State, commended “the Federal Government for successfully getting the UK Commercial Court to order stay of execution, which also suspends any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgement against Nigeria. The ruling, which was given by presiding judge Rose Cranston of the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London is a victory for all Nigerians. Progressive Governors in particular commend Nigeria’s legal team led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN;

“In addition, Forum also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for efficiently managing Nigeria’s economy, which has led to giant strides in the execution of major national projects that include the revival of railways, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel, road projects across all parts of the country, among many others. The efficient management of the economy has strengthened the capacity of the Federal Government to control the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic;

“Applaud Nigeria’s certification by World Health Organisation (WHO) as polio-free country and restate the commitment of all Progressive Governors to continue to work with Federal Government for the eradication of all communicable diseases in the country;

The PGF also congratulated the Federal Government for the re-election of Dr. Femi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank for second term. The Forum also noted with much appreciation and commendation to the Federal Government’s nomination of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Eweala for the position of Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

Also, the Forum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up the APC, Executive and Legislative Tripartite Consultative Committee under the Chairmanship of Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo. “This is a welcome innovation to enhance the capacity of APC to resolve all our political challenges and therefore develop our democracy,” PGF said.

“Forum members unanimously re-affirm commitment to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, APC and all our party leaders to expedite delivery of all our electoral promises to Nigerians,” the statement said.