Pictures: Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji at Commissioning Of Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Overpass At Oyingbo

Aerial view of the newly built Oyingbo Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, commissioned on Sunday, 05 November 2023. Inset (l-r): Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; chairman, Lagos House of Assembly committee on Transport, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu during the commissioning of the Oyingbo Overpass.

Aerial view of the newly built Oyingbo Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, commissioned on Sunday, 05 November 2023. Inset (l-r): Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo during the commissioning of the Oyingbo Overpass.

Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu and traditional rulers during the commissioning of the newly built Oyingbo Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, on Sunday, 05 November 2023.

Aerial view of the newly built Oyingbo Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, commissioned on Sunday, 05 November 2023.

