PIB provides opportunity for growth in oil, gas sector — NBCC

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) on says the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly provides an opportunity for growth in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Kayode Falowe, President, NBCC, made the assertion on Thursday during a webinar organised by the Oil and Gas Group of the NBCC.

It had the theme: “Oil and Gas Downstream and Midstream Sectors: The Way Forward.”

Falowe said: “The PIB needs to be accelerated for passage into law. It provides an opportunity for growth in the oil and gas industry.

“If we get our policies and regulations right, we will be able to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to this sector.”