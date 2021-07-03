PIB: Nigeria oil industry will become globally competitive — Rep

 A member the House Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has said passage the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will engender competitiveness in the Nigerian oil industry.

Idahosa, who represents the Ovia , stated in a press statement issued by his media aide, Mr Friday Aghedo,  and made available to newsmen in Benin on Saturday.

Idahosa,  who is the House Committee Chairman on Compliance, said that development in the nation’s oil industry had hampered and bedeviled over the failure to enthrone competitiveness in the industry.

He noted passage the bill by both chambers the National Assembly would usher in a new narrative in the industry which, he described, as the mainstay country’s economy.

He stressed passage the long awaited bill would not only beneficial to industry players, the government and the people would the ultimate beneficiaries.

According to him, “I must first of all commend both chamber of the NASS for making true its promise to pass the bill within the life span of the ninth assembly.

“Not only was the bill passed, the encumbrances that had stood in its way were extensively dealt with, the all-encompassing bill had the inputs of all stakeholders.

The Senate on Thursday passed the PIB. (NAN)

