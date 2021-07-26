PIB, Electoral Bill: Reps pledge to protect Nigerians’ interest

 Following outcries on the passage Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Amendment Bill, the House Representatives has pledged always protect the interest Nigerians in its legislation.

Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson the House Reps this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kalu said that the House would not waver in its quest put the interest of the country and the citizenry into in all its legislative work, adding that there was no perfect legislation in the .

“Let us for the interest of this country, loyalty and faithfulness it, recognise what this parliament has gone through in the passage of the bills,’’ he said.

He urged Nigerians to be hopeful in their legislative efforts to rebuild the country, adding that “no stone will be left unturned in a bid the country great”.

“Our laws allow us improvement, they may not come immediately, but we have left our former position and we are in a better position now,” he said.

He said that in the passage of the bills, it was the will of the majority that prevailed, adding that the beauty of democracy was that “minority will have their say, while the majority have their way’’.

Kalu said that the conference committee on PIB reports agreed on what was not in accordance with the five per cent the house initially agreed on.

“But had to settle for the three per cent the two committees of the two chambers agreed on.

“There is no other option other than the conference committee, so instead of delaying Nigerians and our progress toward meeting the requirement of transition, we have to pass the bill in line with what the senate passed,” he said.

He said that adopting holistically the conduction and transmission of election results could end up disenfranchising electorate.

“The was that, do we have the infrastructure that can help in order not to disenfranchise those disadvantaged?  he wondered.

Kalu said the decision of the house was based on an informed judgment having listened to that could guide the lawmakers in making a valid choice.

He said that the Nigerian Communication (NCC) had attributed lack of to carry 100 per cent of Nigerians along during the polls.

He said it was imperative for the lawmakers to weigh the options before it and make an informed decision at all times. (NAN)

