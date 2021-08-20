PIA ‘ll engender efficiency, competitiveness in downstream sector – IPMAN

The  Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN),  says the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will engender conducive environment for  more efficient downstream sector.

IPMAN’s National President,  Alhaji Sanusi Fari,  made this known in a statement  in Awka on Friday.

Fari lauded President Muhammadu for the political will in  signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, after many years of botched  proposals.

He  described the President’s assent to the PIB,  as an important milestone in the life of this present administration and a major breakthrough in the downstream business of petroleum products sales and marketing.

He also lauded the National Assembly,  for the courage to bill sailed through,  in spite the obvious challenges.

The IPMAN president said though the PIA was not without imperfections, it would bring transparency and ,  which would result in better profitability for the greater number of Nigerian people.

According to him,  the PI Act, long overdue, in spite some disagreements on some issues, it will usher in a new era of transparency and in the administration of petroleum resources in the country.

Fari said commercialising the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the Act, would not only break its monopolistic grip of the industry,  but make it profit oriented and more answerable to Nigerians.

He said the PIA would open the space for more importers of petroleum products,  thereby, giving way for competitive pricing and also investments in refineries.

According to him, the PIA Act  will end the era of  NNPC,  being the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit and increase competition by investors,  which likely to to improvement of the .

“Under this Act, the NNPC will  soon be transformed  into a limited company, which will start paying taxes to the Federal Government and dividends to shareholders.

“With this Act, there will be improved efficiency in the commercialised NNPC and IPMAN members, in no distant time,  can easily plan  for various means of supply of products to their outlets as the market will now be open.

“All local refineries that have not in operation,  will come to life because of the likelihood of making returns on investments,  after the repairs,” it stated.

Fari  pledged IPMAN’s  continued support for the Federal Government,  toward achieving its laudable objectives in the petroleum industry,  in the of citizens. (NAN) 

