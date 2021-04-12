Physician advises pregnant women against consuming calabash chalk

April 12, 2021



A General Physician, Agnes Nwoke, on Monday advised pregnant women against consuming “Calabash chalk’’ popularly called ‘Nzu’, to avoid lead poisoning.

Nwoke, who works in . Charles Clinic in Urum, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that Nzu contains high level of lead which could poison the unborn baby.

NAN that Nzu (calabash chalk) an edible clay that found mainly and other West African countries.

, most people call it Nzu in Igbo, Ndom in Efik/Ibibio and Eko in Bini/Edo language.

Nwoke said the chalk a natural product, locally prepared from clay, sand, salt and other non-nutritional components.

According to , the craving for the chalk not peculiar to pregnant women and teenagers, even men eat it.

Nwoke said there was scientific evidence that the calabash chalk relieves nausea, vomiting stops morning sickness in pregnancy as believed.

“Eating Nzu is a that has become addictive to . Some started it of pregnancy craving, while for , it be due to iron deficiency anemia and malnutrition.

“Calabash chalk is unhealthy, it contains excess lead compounds capable of harming the body.

“It contains excess lead that causes potassium and iron, muscle weakness, nerve damage, inflamed stomach, poisoning and blood level.

“I have seen people being treated for lead toxicity, inflammation of the stomach (gastritis), very red blood cells (severe anaemia), ulcers, and nerve damages due to chronic consumption of Nzu,’’ she said. (NAN)

