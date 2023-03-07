Physically challenged group supports Gov. Sanwo-Olu for second term

By Idris Olukoya

The physically challenged group in Epe, Lagos State, on Tuesday, reiterated their support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid in office due to his administration’s excellent performances.

The groups expressed their readiness to elect the present administration separate interactions with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe.

Mr Waheed Ismail, Leader of the group, said that the sterling performance of the present administration in their first term could not be overemphasised.

Ismail added that the “tremendous” achievements of Gov. Sanwo-Olu were not far-fetched to earn him a second term re-election.

“I and my colleagues voted during the last Presidential and NASS elections and we are ready to vote for our performing Gov. Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming Governotship and House of Assembly elections.

“We all witnessed the socioeconomic impacts of this present administration and we want the good work to continue, ” he said.

Another physically challenged, Miss Adejoke Ajenifuja, said that other members across the nation would join in exercising their franchise in the nationwide gubernatorial election on Saturday.

She added that in Lagos state, Gov. Sanwo-Olu was the best gubernatorial candidate compared to the others.

“We have discussed among our physically challenged group in Lagos state to support Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“Sanwo-Olu is our preferred candidate for the seat and we are ready to vote en masse for him.

“We have our members in large numbers across Lagos state, therefore, with our support and votes, Sanwo-Olu will emerge victoriously, ” she said.

Mr Isiaka Lamidi, another physically challenged, said that the road infrastructure development achieved by the administration had made life and living easier for the physically challenged across the state.

He added that both the able and non-able bodies were enjoying the infrastructure development across the state.

“Continuation is the key and we will ensure that our votes count in these coming elections.

“I urge fellow Lagosians to come out en masse to vote for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, ” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Adetoun Okulaja, a physically challenged, said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had helped the physically challenged in several ways in the state’s policy, morally, financially and otherwise.

Okulaja mentioned some of the administration’s achievements as the completion of red and blue rail lines and the construction of flyover bridges across the metropolis.

Others are completion of the Lekki-Epe expressway, roads expansion in all the nooks and crannies of the state, improvement in security surveillance, traffic congestion management, expansion and advancement in the health sector and other sectors of the economy, youth empowerment, among several others.

She said that the best that could happen to Lagosians was to re-elect Gov. Sanwo-Olu for continuity of good work and also better and greater Lagos.

She added that the synergy between the federal and state governments would boost the socioeconomic status of Lagos State and the society at large. (NAN).