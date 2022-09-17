Physical, mental fitness enhance professionalism – NAF 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdulkadir, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command, tasked personnel on constant physical and mental fitness to enhance professionalism.

Abdulkadir made the appeal at the Nigerian Air Force Base Bauchi, 2022 annual 10 km walk/Jog excercise on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said physical fitness would enhance troops combat readiness, especially at this time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria were confronted with security challenges.

“We must not relent in our efforts at ensuring that physical fitness occupies an enviable place in the service and enhance professionalism,” he said.

AOC, represented by AVM Usman Abdullahi, Chief of Staff, Special Operations Command, said the excercise was aimed at continually promoting comradeship and esprit de corps among personnel as well as physical and combat fitness to enhance NAF operations.

In a remark, Brig.-Gen. Markus Yake, Special Adviser to Gov Bala Mohammed on Security, encouraged personnel to continue physical and mental exercise for operational readiness.

He commended Nigeria Air Force for supporting the state and security agencies for sustaining the existing peace in the state.

According to him, the state government will continue to maintain support and relationships with security agencies to keep peaceful co-existance in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other security agencies that participated in the exercise included Customs, Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,

Others were Police , Immigration Services, Department of State Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, among others.

The exercise also featured the presentation of awards to the three best personnel, paramilitary, officers wives, Corps members and dependants. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

