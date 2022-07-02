Physical, mental fitness critical to operational effectiveness – CAS

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has said that it important for the Nigerian Air force (NAF) personnel to maintain a high standard of physical and mental fitness.

Air Marshal Amao who made this assertion on Sunday, at the 2022 Second Quarter Route March Exercise for NAF personnel in Abuja, said this is necessary considering the fact that the NAF personnel engaged in various operational theatres across the country.

He said,”With Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel actively engaged in various operational theatres across the country, it is important that they maintain a high standard of physical and mental fitness.

“The Route March, which is routine, is part of the efforts aimed at continually promoting comradeship and esprit de corps among personnel as well as physical and combat fitness with a view to enhancing NAF operational readiness.

“It is a military tradition practiced worldwide and aims at ensuring NAF officers, airmen and civilian staff are physically fit in order to handle the rigours and stress associated with their daily tasks and responsibilities.”

Speaking further, the CAS reiterated the need for personnel to continue to be vigilant and security conscious, while remaining apolitical, even as the Nation gradually approaches another election year. According to him.

“While I encourage you all to exercise your franchise, please be guided by the ethics and discipline that has been inculcated in you. You must also continue to foster peace and be law abiding even as you carry out your civic duties,” he said.

Air Marshal Amao, who led the route march, went on to state that in addition to the weekly sporting activities held in all NAF units, the NAF Sports Week has been planned for the Third Quarter of 2022 so as to promote peaceful coexistence amongst personnel and families as well as serve as an avenue for discovering new NAF talents for the upcoming 2022 Armed Forces of Nigeria Games.

He also stated that the Games would give the NAF an opportunity to engage the large Base Youths population rather than them engaging in the rampaging vices in the society.

While congratulating participants for a successful exercise, Air Marshal Amao expressed the profound gratitude of the NAF to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unflinching support to the growth and development of the NAF.

He also thanked the Commander 053 HQ NAF Camp and his team for professionally and successfully hosting the Route March with desired outcomes.

The route march, which witnessed a large turn-out, had in attendance Branch Chiefs, Directors, airmen and airwomen as well as Corps members serving in NAF Units in Abuja.

