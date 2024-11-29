PHRC Products: NNPC asks Nigerians to disregard reports of petrol price review

The NNPCL has urged the general public to disregard reports of new prices of products in the aftermath of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) coming on stream.

“We advise the public to disregard any misleading information regarding pricing. Official announcements will be made if and when price reviews occur”, NNPCL said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye.

In its statement titled: “Announcement on Pricing of PHRC Products”, NNPC L said “The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has not yet commenced bulk sales or opened its purchase portal, as essential processes are still being finalized.

“Currently, the products we are selling originate from the Dangote Refinery and include applicable NMDPRA fees. Products from PHRC are exclusively for our retail stores at this stage. Our pricing is reviewed and adjusted periodically as necessary to reflect operational realities,” the statement said