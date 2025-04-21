Photos: Tinubu arrives Abuja Monday night

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Abuja after his trip to Europe.

Photos of Tinubu’s arrival were posted by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on his X(former Twitter) handle Monday night

The post reads: “Photo News: President Tinubu returned to Abuja from Europe Monday night. Among the officials who welcomed him home were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. statehouse Photos”