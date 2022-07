An official of the State House, Mr Yahaya Suleiman, has bagged a traditional title in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

It was learnt that Mr Suleiman will be conferred with the title Dan Giwan Keffi, by the Keffi Emirate Council.

The official crowning ceremony for the conferment of the title on him will take place on Friday 15th July 2022 in Keffi.

Other titles will also be awarded during the ceremony.

