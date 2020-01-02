PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu inspects Independent Power Project January 2, 2020 News Editor News, Picture, Project 0 L-R: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief Operations Officer, Elektron Energy, Mr. Jide Onakoya, during the Governor’s inspection of the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. L-R: Chairman, Elektron Energy, Mr Dere Otubu; Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Engr. Lere Odusote; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an inspection of the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Elektron Energy, Mr. Tola Talabi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, during the Governor’s inspection of the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. L-R: Commissioners for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo; Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; Energy and Natural Resources, Engr. Lere Odusote; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Elektron Energy, Mr Dere Otubu; CEO, Elektron Energy, Mr. Tola Talabi and Chief Operations Officer, Elektron Energy, Mr. Jide Onakoya, during the Governor’s inspection of the Independent Power Plant(IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. L-R: Chairman, Elektron Energy, Mr Dere Otubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani and Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Engr. Lere Odusote, during the Governor’s inspection of the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. R-L: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu;Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Engr. Lere Odusote; Chairman, Elektron Energy, Mr. Dere Otubu and General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, during an inspection of the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Alausa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Share this:WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInTelegramPrint #TrackNigeriaIPPPhotosSanwo-Olu
