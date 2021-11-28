PHOTOS: NAF Super Tucano Jet destroys 26 ISWAP terrorists at Gajiram

November 28, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Security 0




…. Nigerian military Loses Two Soldiers

A Super Tucano jet in the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fleet has eliminated ISWAP terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in Gajiram, Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered the terrorists in several gun trucks attempted to overrun the town when the aircraft arrived at the scene.

During a coordinated military offensive between the air task force and the ground troops, large sophisticated weapons were also recovered.

A military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that at least 26 bodies the terrorists were recovered after the aerial bombardment.

“The aircraft arrived timely and bombarded the locations the terrorists and burned some them beyond recognition.

“We have so far counted 26 bodies the terrorists but unfortunately we lost two gallant soldiers while tackling other fleeing enemies.

“More bodies the terrorists could be seen from afar in their burning trucks along Kunli village road and on the eastern side the town.”

PRNigeria recalls that the Nigerian military recently took delivery the batches of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States to aid the fight against insecurity in the northeast and other parts of the country.

The A-29 Super Tucano performs intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision air-to-ground strikes, strengthening Nigeria’s ability to fight terrorism.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , ,