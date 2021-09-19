Photos: INEC confirms attack in Enugu, says office set ablaze

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has confirmed an attack on one of its offices in Enugu State.

According to a statement by Festus Okoye Esq, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee the attack occurred at INEC office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

According to Okoye, the building was set ablaze Sunday morning, leaving the stores section with extensive damage.

Okoye said, “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State. The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday 19th September 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident.

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

He said, “The Commission appreciates the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

“This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021,” the statement said.





