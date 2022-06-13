Photos: Family members, Dangote, Chagoury, celebrate Otunba Ojora at 90

Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the Lisa of Ife and Commander of Niger (CON) turned 90 today. His children, Barrister Toyin and Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki as well as Prince Yinka Ojora joined their mum, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora in hosting a few friends and family members inside the nonagenarian’s sitting room in Ikoyi. Below are few of the faces present at the event.

Members of the Saraki and Ojora families, including former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; his wife, Barrister Toyin Ojora-Saraki; and wife of the celebrant, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, at the 90th Birthday Celebration of Otunba Adekunle Ojora, in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

CEO of the Chagoury Group, Ronald Chagoury; Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Earl Osaro Onaiwu; and Prince Dillis Nwokedi, at the 90th Birthday Celebration of Otunba Adekunle Ojora, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

