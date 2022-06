Photos above: President Muhammadu Buhari on, Saturday, receives in audience Emir of Kano HRH Aminu Ado Bayero in State House where he presented the Senegalese highest national honour “National Order of Lion” given to him by the Senegalese President, Mr. Marky Sall, to President Muhammadu Buhari during the audience.

Photo credit: Kano Emir’s Palace – 11/06/2022

