Photos: El-Rufai at virtual meeting with Bill Gates, Dangote, others

August 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Civil Society, Health, News, Picture, Project, Society News 0




El-Rufai at virtual meeting with Bill Gates and Dangote on Thursday.


See the update with photos by the Governor El-Rufai on his Facebook page below:

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam delivering the closing remarks at the meeting of partners in the Integrated MoU. The meeting also being attended by Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Health Osagie Enahire and other officials from the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government and development partners.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko , the Global Fund, UNICEF and the FCDO have been supporting KDSG to improve health outcomes.
Tags: , , ,