PHOTOS: Dasuki finally released, received by family members

The former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, has finally been released by the Department of State Services, DSS, and reunited with family after four years in detention.

Dasuki in his residence being hugged by his family member

Dasuki left the DSS premises at 9.00pm and was received by family members and well-wishers at his Asokoro Residence at 9.30pm.

The former NSA was first arrested on December 1, 2015 by DSS and arraigned in Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After perfecting his bail granted by the court, he was released on December 29, 2015 but was immediately re-arrested by the operatives of DSS.

He remained in the custody since then in violation of series of court orders issued for his release.

Dasuki with family members and well wishers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had earlier on Tuesday said he had directed the DSS to comply with the court order granting bail to Dasuki and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

With reports by PRNigeria