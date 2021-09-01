PHOTOs: COAS visits NDA, assures of support to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday 31 August 2021 paid a visit to Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) over the recent security breach in the institution.

Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, Academy Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a statement also said the COAS visited the Academy to get a firsthand brief on the incident and to commiserate with the commandant NDA, Maj Gen IM Yusuf, and the NDA community.

It could be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General LEO Irabor, paid a similar solidarity visit to the Academy on 24 August 2021.

In his welcome address, the Commandant NDA briefed the COAS on the security breach into the Academy which occurred on 24 August 2021. He also expressed his appreciation to the COAS for his encouragement and support to the Academy before and after the incident, particularly the efforts being made to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer.

He particularly thanked the COAS for upgrading the Academy Demonstration battalion to a full-fledged battalion, provision of six gun trucks to the Academy, posting in of more instructors and staff, and the provision of other numerous operational enablers to enhance the security of the Academy and its environs.

The Commandant informed the COAS that these support measures have really boosted the morale of the staff and the security of the Academy. The commandant also briefed the COAS on the new security measures being taken in collaboration with 1 Division Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies in Kaduna State to prevent any future security breach in the Academy.

He assured that this incident has actually reinforced the cohesion of the entire Academy Community who have vowed to provide formidable support and prevent future recurrence.

In his remarks, the COAS said he was in the Academy to obtain a firsthand brief on the recent security breach, and reassure the Commandant and staff of the Academy of the Nigerian Army’s support and solidarity in the fight against insecurity.

The COAS further commended the Commandant NDA, the GOC 1 Division, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command and heads of other security agencies in Kaduna State in the ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer.

He assured the Academy that the Nigerian Army would also provide the Academy with additional operational enablers to further enhance the security of the Academy.

The COAS appealed to the Academy staff to remain loyal to the country and not allow the unfortunate incident to deter them from their ultimate objective of grooming officer cadets for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He further enjoined all officers, soldiers and civilian staff in the Academy to remain vigilant because the fight against insecurity must be a collective effort. The COAS avowed that no matter how long it takes, the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice.

The COAS urged the Commandant not to be deterred, but remain focused on the good job he is doing in the Academy. He also undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident before departing the Academy.

