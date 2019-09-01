PHOTOS: Bandits surrender sophisticated weapons in Zamfara

#TrackNigeria Bandits in Zamfara have surrendered weapons to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagofo.

This is in an effort to ensure that the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of Zamfara State government and pursued by the CP were sustained.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Mohammed Shehu made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday said “on 30th August, 2019, the Commissioner of Police CP Usman Nagogo and his team for peace and reconciliation have achieved another landmark in ensuring that the peace process did not only stop at releasing captives but all arms/ ammunition and other offensive weapons are surrendered by Bandits and other Militia groups.

Commissioner of Police briefing Gov Matawalle

“Some Bandits who have renounced Banditry and other criminal activities have surrendered four (4) different caliber of arms and ammunition to the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police while displaying the arms to His Excellency Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun at the Government House Gusau, assured the Governor that disarmament phase of this peace process has just started, and more arms and ammunition from Bandits and other militia groups are going to be surrendered.

The weapons and army uniforms displayed

He further stated that, following the trust and confidence built by his committee, Bandits are now fighting their people who are not ready to accept the peace process and have become the eye and ears of security agencies and the government at the forest. He thanked the Governor for being an indefatigable leader which assisted the security operatives in the discharge of their duties and promise to work tirelessly to ensure the people of Zamfara State always sleep with their two eyes closed.

In his response, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle thanks the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the state for standing by his Government’s polices and programmes especially the ongoing peace process and he promised to do all what it takes to ensure peace and stability in the state.

The following are the caliber of arms and ammunition surrendered by the repentant Bandits

One LMG Military rifle

One Ak 47 rifle

Two LAR rifle

Ten rounds of live ammunition and

Military camouflage uniform.

The Commissioner of Police uses this platform to appreciate members of the public and the press for assisting the Police and other security agencies in their effort to rid the state of all form of criminal activities.

Zamfara CP briefing the governor