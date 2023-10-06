Photonews: Idris attends business lunch by Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria

The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria hosted three Ministers in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration for a business lunch. Those in attendance were the President of NPAN, Malam Kabiru Yusuf; Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka; former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers, Martins Oloja; Publisher of BusinessDay Newspaper, Frank Aigbogun, and many others.

Those honoured include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

