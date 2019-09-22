Photonews: Aisha Buhari celebrates Prof Bande

Mrs. Bande makes presentation to Mrs. Buhari through Dr Hajo Sani

First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the get-together organized to celebrate the election of Professor Tijjani Bande as the 74th President of the UN General Assembly.

The event was organized by his wife Mrs. Aisha Muhammad Bande at Purchase, New York on Saturday 21st September, 2019.

Mrs. Buhari was represented by Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

The event was attended by wives of Ambassadors from the Africa group and Nigerian Ambassadors from UK, UAE, South Korea, Sweden, and Mexico.