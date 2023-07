R-L: Former Governor of Abia State and Senator Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; The Bride, Chinwe Tom; The Bridegroom, Henry Ugama; Deputy National Chairman( South) of All Progressives Congress Chief Emmanuel Eneukwu and the APC House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency, Chief Daniel Okeke during the wedding ceremony of the Bride and Bridegroom held on Saturday in Abuja

