Photo Story: Petroleum Minister, Shell MD, others at Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Games

L-R: Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the opening ceremony of the finals of the 18th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos… on Saturday.

