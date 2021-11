Brigadier General SK Usman(rtd) mni and Professor Attahiru Jega after our conferment with the Fellowship of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice at the opening ceremony of its 14th & 15th International Conference and General Meeting at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Jabi District, Abuja on Monday.

