PHOTO: NSCDC captures notorious bandit, Galaduma in Sokoto





Spurred by the resolve of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, PhD,mni, in having zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in the society, the NSCDC has captured and arrested a wanted notorious bandit in Sokoto State.

DCC Olusola Odumosu,Spokesman of the Corps disclosed this in a statement.

Dr. Ahmed Audi, mni, has commended the NSCDC Sokoto State Command for a job well done in arresting Bello Galaduma, a 40years old suspected bandit, who had been on the wanted list of Security Agencies for more than twoyears running.

Galaduma specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped. He also, assist kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities. The captured bandit according to reliable Intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.

This feat was made possible due to actionable intelligence received by the Officers and Men of the NSCDC, Sokoto State Command who responded immediately and laid siege in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge. In that process, the Gallant Officers wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry.

Bello Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits. The CG of NSCDC seized the occasion to appeal to the conscience of other criminals to have a change of heart before their time runs out, because at that juncture, the law of the land will take its course.

Dr. Audi emphasized vehemently that the NSCDC amongst its mandate, will always strive for a better society where all Nigerian lives and property will always be very safe.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...