Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Photo News: Top officials of Nigeria Exchange, others at interactive session with CBN Governor

By Danlami Nmodu
(L – R):- Mr. Tony Ogufere – Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Temi Popoola – Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Exchange, Mr Olayemi Cardoso -Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe – Founder, Petralon Energy and Chairman, Nigeria Exchange, Chief Diana Chen – Chairperson – CIG Motors; Mr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria at an interactive session with the CBN Governor in Abuja on 07/11/2023

