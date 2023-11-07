Photo News: Top officials of Nigeria Exchange, others at interactive session with CBN Governor

(L – R):- Mr. Tony Ogufere – Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Temi Popoola – Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Exchange, Mr Olayemi Cardoso -Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe – Founder, Petralon Energy and Chairman, Nigeria Exchange, Chief Diana Chen – Chairperson – CIG Motors; Mr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria at an interactive session with the CBN Governor in Abuja on 07/11/2023

