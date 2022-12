Photo News: Tinubu commissions campaign office donated by Blueprint Publisher, Idris Malagi, in Minna

Photo News: Tinubu commissions campaign, office,others donated by Blueprint Publisher, Idris Malagi, in Minna

Jibrin Ndace writes on Facebook: ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU COMMISSIONS CAMPAIGN OFFICE DONATED BY ALHAJI MOHAMMED IDRIS MALAGI IN MINNA

APC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU COMMISSIONED APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN OFFICE DONATED BY DIRECTOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS APC/ PCC , ALHAJI MOHAMMED IDRIS MALAGI FNIPR, KAKAAKI NUPE IN MINNA NIGER STATE CAPITAL ON WEDNESDAY.

THE OFFICE WHICH WAS USED AS MALAGI 2023 GUBERNATORIAL PROJECT WILL BE USED AS NORTH CENTRAL OFFICE OF ASIWAJU/SHETTIMA 2023 PRESIDENTIAL PROJECT.

ALHAJI MOHAMMED IDRIS MALAGI ALSO DONATED BUSES AND KEKE NAPEP FOR THE SUCCESS OF APC PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.