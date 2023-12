PHOTO News: THISDAY Alumni honours NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs Pius Ughakpoteni

Photo Above: NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, being congratulated by Chairman, ThisDay and Arise Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as the Minister of Information and National Orientation watches cheerfully, shortly after receiving an award for distinguished public service from ThisDay Alumni Association in Abuja.

Director of Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pius Ughakpoteni, was honoured by the ThisDay Alumni Association a its t First Annual Dinner in Abuja on Saturday.

Managing Director, ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, in a warm handshake with NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, as the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Mallam Ali M. Ali, watches cheerfully, shortly after Ughakpoteni received an award from ThisDay Alumni Association in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Idris congratulates Ughakpoteni on his award.

