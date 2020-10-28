PHOTO NEWS: Tambuwal swears in Mainasara Ahmad, other Commissioners, Special Advisers

October 28, 2020 Danlami Nmodu Exclusive Reports, News, Politics, Project 0



See photos of  swearing in of Mohammad Mainasara Ahmad, mni as member of the Sokoto State Executive Council and Commissioner today, the 28th of October, 2020 by Governor Aminu Tambuwal at Government House, Sokoto.

He was sworn with  along with two other Commissioners, two Special Advisers and two Directors General.

Members of AANI present at the  occassion include AIG Mustafa A Mohammed, mni of Zone 10 Sokoto, Legal  Adviser of AANI, Sokoto, State AANI Chair, Dr Abubakar Sokoto Mohammed, and Vice Chair,State AANI, Perm Sec Abubakar  Mohammed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*