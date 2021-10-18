Photo News: Sylva, Kyari others after inauguration of agencies

L-R: Managing Director (GMD) Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Midstream & Downstream Petroleuem Regulatory Authority (MDPRA) Engr. Farouk Ahmed; Minister of State Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo and CEO Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Engr Gbenga Komolafe, shortly after the of the agencies, by the minister, at Towers, Abuja, on Monday

