Photo News: Student Chemical Society presents merit awards to Anjorin

L-R: CEO Samskidayo TV, Hon Akinlolu Samuel; Comrade Anjorin Joshua; President, Student Chemical Society of Nigeria, Comrade Akinyemi Temitope; CEO/Founder, Omitogun Construction Company; Hon Temitope Anjorin, Miss Oluwatoyin Isola; Comrade Omolayo Emmanuel and Oseni Abiodun during the presentation of three merit awards to Anjorin by the Student Chemical Society of Nigeria, Ekiti State University Chapter in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State… on Wednesday.

