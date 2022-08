L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe; and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, at the execution of Production Sharing Contracts for Oil Mining Lease 133 in deep water Nigeria at the NNPC Towers, Abuja… on Friday.

