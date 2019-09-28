Photo News: Senate President, Sultan Of Sokoto, Others At Independence Day Prayers At National Mosque, Abuja

September 28, 2019 Editor Featured, News, Project 1

President of Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (left) with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, during the Independence Day prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, 27 September, 2019.(Credit:Senate President’s Media Office)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*