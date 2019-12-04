PHOTO NEWS: Senate President parleys EU Envoy to Nigeria, ECOWAS December 4, 2019 News Editor News, Picture, Project 1 President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, during a courtesy visit by the ambassador to the Senate President at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Left to Right: Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator George Thompson Sekibo; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, during a courtesy visit by the ambassador to the Senate President at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Spread the story #TrackNigeriaECOWASEU EnvoyPhoto newssenate president
