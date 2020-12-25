PHOTO NEWS: Senate President attends wedding of Aviation Minister’s daughter in Katsina

PHOTO 1: L – R Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu; Deputy Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki; Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasiu Maigari Zango; welcoming the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to Katsina for the Wedding Fatiha of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika’s daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika and Jalal Hamman on Friday.

PHOTO 2: President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (second right), at the Wedding Fatiha of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika’s daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika and Jalal Hamman, which held at the Shargalle Central Mosque in Katsina on Friday.