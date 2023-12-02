Saturday, December 2, 2023
Photo News: SCB Team Visits CBN

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso (middle), flanked from left to right by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali; Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim, Head Public Sector, Africa Standard Chartered Bank (SCB); Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi; the Managing Director/ Global Head, Official Institutions SCB, Karby Leggett; the CEO Africa Soft Power Group, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu; and the Director, Official Institutions, SCB.Adeel Ansarl, during a courtesy call on the CBN Governor at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, December 1, 2023.

