Photo News: Saraki visits Kogi, Benue States

Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed; Chairman of Saraki’s Campaign & Advocacy Council, Prof. Hagher Iyorwuese; PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Former Governor of Kogi State HE Captain Idris Wada; Former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris; and State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Uhuotu during Dr. Saraki’s consultation session with PDP delegates in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Governor Samuel Ortom and PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at Dr. Saraki’s meeting with Delegates in the Benue State Capital, Makurdi.

PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, greets supporters and well-wishers on the road, enroute to his consultation session with Delegates in the Benue State Capital, Makurdi.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

