Photo News: Saraki visits Jigawa, Enugu, meets PDP delegates

Hon Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, Jigawa State PDP Chairman, with PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at Dr. Saraki’s meeting with PDP delegates in Jigawa State.

Hon Augustine Nnamani, Enugu State PDP Chairman, with PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at Dr. Saraki’s meeting with PDP delegates in Enugu, Enugu State.

Enugu State Governor, HE Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, after Dr. Saraki’s courtesy visit to the Enugu State Government House in Enugu.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp