Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, during Dr. Saraki’s visit to the Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa.

Mazi Charles Ugwu, Imo State PDP Chairman, with Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the Imo State PDP Headquarters.

PDP Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, addressing PDP delegates at the Bayelsa State PDP Headquarters in Yenagoa, the State Capital.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp