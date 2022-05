PDP Presidential Aspirant and former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, arrives in Katsina State where he is greeted by former Governor of Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, and other leaders of the PDP in Katsina.

PIC 2: Former Governor of Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, speaks fondly about his friend, PDP Presidential Aspirant, former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at Dr. Saraki’s meeting with delegates and party stakeholders in Katsina State.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp