The District Governor of Rotary International, District 9125, Rotn. Ayo Oyedokun (third left) presenting grinding machines from the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama to some less privileged women in company of the President of the club, Rotn. Victoria Unauromi (second left) and the Chairperson of the Project Committee of the club, Rotn. Janet Odion Okolo at Agura Hotel, Abuja yesterday.

