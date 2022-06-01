Photo News: PDP women elders visit Saraki

PDP Women elders comprising past national women leaders, ministers of women affairs and other women leaders visit Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his wife, Barrister Toyin Ojora Saraki, at their home in Abuja to express support and solidarity for Dr. Saraki following the recently concluded PDP Presidential Primaries.

