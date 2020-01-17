Photo News: Pantami, Danbatta meet with Fayemi in Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 16/01/2020) met with the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Abuja.

There meeting was a follow-up to discuss how to address the issue of Right of Way (RoW) and other similar challenges confronting the telecoms industry.

It could be recalled that the minister had urged some states to reconsider and reverse unilateral Right of Way charges, recently.